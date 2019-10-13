Congratulations: Kanika Mann is Insta Queen of the Week!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back to crown yet another beauty from the telly town for being tech savvy.

Currently wooing her charm on the audience with her acting skills in Zee TV’s Guddan, Kanika Mann enjoys a huge fan following. The beauty started her career as a model and has been a part of a few Punjabi music videos.



The fans love her chemistry with co-star Nishant Malkhani and can’t seem to stop praising her for her fashion sense. Even though the actress is caught up with hectic shooting schedules, she manages to squeeze in time for her InstaFam.



With almost 120K likes and nearly 100 comments on all her posts, we crown Kanika Mann as Insta Queen of the Week.

Check out a few posts from Kanika’s Insta handle!