Congratulations! Kannanda celebrity couple Raghu and Amrutha welcome their ‘little bundle of joy’

MUMBAI: Kannada celebrity couple Raghu-Amrutha has a reason to celebrate. The couple is blessed with a girl. Raghu and Amrutha welcomed their little bundle of joy on October 21 and are beaming with joy.

Raghu took to his social media handle to announce the happy news. The actor on his official Instagram handle wrote, "Angel has arrived, It's a girl" (sic). As the actor shared the post, wishes have been pouring in for the couples from all their near and dear ones, industry peers, and fans.

Kannada television couple Raghu and Amrutha Ramamoorthy announced that they were expecting their first baby on the occasion of their second wedding anniversary.

Recently, Raghu had organised a traditional baby shower for his wife. Although it was a private affair, the function was attended by many celebs from the industry, who blessed the soon-to-be-parents for the arrival of the little bundle of joy.

For the unversed, having dated each other for years, reel life TV couple Mr and Mrs Rangegowda got hitched in the month of May 2019 in Bangalore. Hailing from different customs the couple had a traditional blend of south Kangara Brahmin style and Gowda traditional wedding.

The couple seems to be pretty successful in their career so far. Raghu is currently seen playing one of the lead characters in the popular show 'Nammane Yuvarani'. On the other hand, Amrutha was last seen playing the lead character 'Mrudula' in the daily soap Kasturinivasa. The actress recently left the show.

Credit: ETimes