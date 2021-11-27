CONGRATULATIONS: Kanwar Dhillon is INSTAGRAM King of the Week!

MUMBAI: This week’s Insta King is indeed a charming lad who has managed to make his way into the hearts of his fans with his body of work.

Kanwar Dhillon began his acting journey with the role of Aditya “Addu” Bhatnagar in Colors popular daily Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha. Currently, Kanwar is seen acing his role as Shiva in Star Plus’ daily Pandya Store.

Fans have applauded Kanwar for his work in shows like Do Dil Ek Jaan and The Buddy Project. Talking about his characters, one can’t forget his role of Shiv in Ek Astha Aisi Bhee and Arjun Singh in Piya Rangrez.

Befor the charmer began the journey with Pandya Store, Kanwar won the hearts of fans for his role of Samrat Mittal in Internet Wala Love. The fans have adored Kanwar’s bond with his co-stars and his charismatic performances.

Being loved for his role of Shibva Pandya, the actor shares a great bond with his entire cast of the show. His co-actor Alice Kaushik and his reel family are often seen sharing fun moments for the sets.

The lad is also social media savvy and loves staying in touch with his fans. Even though Kanwar is busy with his show and personal life, the lad still manages to stay connected with his fans.

All his clicks have gotten him 60K likes and 300 comments. We crown Kanwar Dhillon as Insta King of the Week.

Take a look at the posts from Kanwar Dhillon's Instagram handle!