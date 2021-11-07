CONGRATULATIONS: Karan Kundrra is the Instagram King of the week!

MUMBAI: Yet another week comes to an end, and TellyChakkar is back to applaud this handsome telly town munda for his activeness on social media.

The actor who rose to fame with Ekta Kapoor's production “Kitani Mohabbat Hai” is currently seen acing his stint in the controversial house of Bigg Boss.

Karan Kundrra is definitely blessed with killer looks and a dashing personality. Fans love checking out his Instagram handle every now and then

The actor made his much-awaited comeback on television screens with Star Plus’ popular daily Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Ranveer. Fans loved watching him in the new avatar and wanted to see more of his stint.

Karan was seen bonding really well with Kartik aka Mohsin Khan and Naira aka Shivangi Joshi on the sets of the show.

The lad has been a part of multiple web series. His army of fans loved him for his role as Rithwik Noon in ALTBalaji’s Dil Hi Toh Hai seasons 1 to 3 opposite the stunning Yogita Bihani.

The charmer also made a mark with his character in the series It Happened in Calcutta, as a host in Gumrah: End of Innocence, Arjun Punj in Kitani Mohabbat Hai, and a gang leader in MTV Roadies.

The lad made his Bollywood debut with Pure Punjabi in 2012, post which he was seen as one of the leads in Horror Story, 1921, and many others.

Karan is blessed with an all-rounder persona, and fans simply love him for who he is. The actor loves to stay connected with them and keeps sharing a slice of his busy and eventful life with them.

The lad’s bonding with his closest companion inside the Bigg Boss 15 house is something the fans admire. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan’s friendship has quickly become the topic of discussion amidst the BB fans.

