CONGRATULATIONS! Karan Vohra and wife Bella blessed with twin baby boys

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that the year 2023 saw a lot of ups and downs in the entertainment industry.

While many actors announced their relationships, many shared the good news of embracing parenthood.

One of the popular couples in the TV industry Karan Vohra and his wife Bella announced a few months ago that they are soon going to be parents.

Karan had hosted a beautiful baby shower for his wife Bella and fans couldn't get enough of it.

What was more exciting was that Karan and Bella are expecting twins. Yes, you heard it right

And now, finally, the day has come as Karan and Bella are blessed with twin baby boys.



Here's wishing the new parents lots of happiness and many congratulations!

