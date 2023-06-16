CONGRATULATIONS! Karan Vohra and wife Bella blessed with twin baby boys

Karan Vohra and his wife Bella welcome their bundle of joys. The couple is blessed with twin baby boys.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Fri, 06/16/2023 - 16:37
karan vohra

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

We all know that the year 2023 saw a lot of ups and downs in the entertainment industry.

While many actors announced their relationships, many shared the good news of embracing parenthood. 

One of the popular couples in the TV industry Karan Vohra and his wife Bella announced a few months ago that they are soon going to be parents. 

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Karan Vohra shares his experience on playing Atharva and how difficult it is for him to switch into and out of the character

Karan had hosted a beautiful baby shower for his wife Bella and fans couldn't get enough of it. 

What was more exciting was that Karan and Bella are expecting twins. Yes, you heard it right

And now, finally, the day has come as Karan and Bella are blessed with twin baby boys.


Here's wishing the new parents lots of happiness and many congratulations!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Congratulations! Imlie actor Karan Vohra and his wife are expecting twins the actor is overwhelmed with the good wishes pouring in

Karan Vohra Imlie bella vohran twinbabies baby boys
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Fri, 06/16/2023 - 16:37

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Karan Deol-Disha Acharya wedding: Really! Couple to have a day wedding; grandfather Dharmendra to attend
MUMBAI :Karan Deol, who made his Hindi film debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, is currently in the news for his upcoming...
CONGRATULATIONS! Karan Vohra and wife Bella blessed with twin baby boys
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We all know that the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Upcoming Drama! Sai and Virat finally get back together, trouble follows the couple
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Exclusive! Krishna Kotian on Adipurush getting a mixed response, “I think everybody has their own opinion”
MUMBAI :Actor Krishna Kotian plays the role of King Dasharatha in Adipurush. He has a cameo in the film and he shared...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Finally! Satya clears tuhe air for Virat
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh no! Virat refuses to make a move towards Sai
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
Karan Deol-Disha Acharya wedding
Karan Deol-Disha Acharya wedding: Really! Couple to have a day wedding; grandfather Dharmendra to attend
Latest Video
Related Stories
Fahmaan Khan
WOW! Before Kritika Singh Yadav, television's handsome hunk Fahmaan Khan romanced these divas in his previous shows
Kundali Bhagya
BARC Ratings : Yeh Hai Chahatein and Imlie sees a huge jump in TRPs and enters top 5, Kundali Bhagya enters top ten; TMD and India’s Best Dancer see a huge drop in ratings; Anupamaa tops the list, followed by YRKKH, GHKKPM, YHC and Imlie
Shaan Shashank
EXCLUSIVE! Shaan Shashank Mishra to enter Star Plus' Imlie 2
FAHMAAN KHAN
Exclusive! Fahmaan Khan talks about funny or hurtful comments that he has received as an actor
The Show Airs From Today
StarPlus Has Brought For Its Audience, A New Lovestory With Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain, The Show Airs From Today
Gashmeer Mahajani breaks his silence on Sumbul and Fahmaa
Exclusive! Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actor Gashmeer Mahajani breaks his silence on Sumbul and Fahmaan’s fight and reveals what would he rather be, if not an actor