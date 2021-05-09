Congratulations: Karanvir Shrama is the Instagram King of the week!

MUMBAI: Yet another week with the nation going stronger and fighting against COVID-19 TellyChakkar is back to crown a handsome lad from the telly world for always being active on social media.

Call him charming or the young broody man that he plays in his show, Karanvir Sharma is a charmer in the true sense. The actor made his Bollywood debut even before his TV debut.

He debuted with Sadda Adda and was later seen acing his roles in Zid in 2014, Azhar in 2016, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana in 2017, to name a few.

Currently the lad is seen sending the female fan followers’ hearts in overdrive with his acting chops and his strong persona in Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani. The actor is seen acing the role of Shaurya in the Star Plus popular daily.

Karanvir made his TV debut with Colors’ weekly property 24. Later, the actor was seen in Siyaadat, Girl in the City Chapter 2 and Haq Se.

He was also seen playing the role of Nagarjuna Kutty in SAB TV’s Mangalam Danglam opposite Manisha Rawat.

The fans have simply loved his chemistry with Anokhi aka Debattama Saha in Shaurya aur Anokhi ki Kahani.

The actor loves staying in touch with his fans one way or the other. Almost all his posts have got him nearly 20k Likes and 80 comments each, crowning him as the Instagram King of the week.

Take a look at Karanvir Sharma’s Instagram Handle!