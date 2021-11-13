CONGRATULATIONS: Karishma Tanna gets ENGAGED to boyfriend Varun Bangera!

MUMBAI: Karishma Tanna is one celebrity who has been in the news for her fitness, her professional life and her personal life.

The television and Bollywood lovers alike love to hear what all she is upto and which project will she display her craft in next.

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 winner reportedly got engaged to her boyfriend Varun Bangera in an intimate ceremony.

Media reports suggest that the real-estate businessman Varun Bangera got engaged yesterday (November 13, 2021). Talking about Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera relationship, the duo met through a common friend Suved Lohia. After seeing each other for some months, they fell in love and have been dating for a while now. Now, reports are also doing the rounds that Karishma and Varun could tie the knot soon.

On the professional front, the diva was last seen in the film, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. She has also participated in shows like Nach Baliye, Bigg Boss 8, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and so on.

