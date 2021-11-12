Congratulations! Karishma Tanna got engaged to beau Varun Bangera, shares adorable post on social media

MUMBAI: TV actress Karishma Tanna who has been dating beau Varun Bangera for quite some time apparently got engaged to him today. The actress is currently away from the small screen and enjoying her own personal time.

Earlier ETimes reported that the actress has found someone special and is planning to settle down. Finally, the day has come when the ‘Suraj Pe Mangal Baari’ actress posted a lovely photo of a cake with congratulations tag announcing her engagement with Varun. The couple is reported to tie the knot very soon.

Varun has shared a cosy picture with Karishma on his social media account, while the actress has shared a photo of a cake with congratulations written over it.

Sources close to the couple informed us that the engagement happened in the presence of just close family and friends. Karishma and Varun met through a common friend Suved Lohia and the two have been going strong ever since then.

Karishma and Varun have been dating for a while now. From holidaying together to spending a lot of time with each other, the couple has been quite serious about the relationship. They might soon take the plunge.

Karishma was last seen in a film Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. She did a special dance number 'Basanti' in the film which was appreciated by everyone.

The actress has been part of some of the biggest reality shows of India like, Nach Baliye, Bigg Boss 8, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa amongst others. She was the winner of Khatron ke Khiladi 10.

Karishma earlier dated Upen Patel who she met in the Bigg Boss house. They even hosted a reality show together, Love School.

