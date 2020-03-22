Congratulations: Karishma Tanna is INSTA Queen of the Week!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back to crown yet another stunning beauty from the television industry as the INSTAGRAM queen of this week. One of the stunning women of the telly world, Karishma Tanna has once again managed to turn millions of heads.

The actress, who is a mix of a little saas and spunk, is known for her roles in Star Plus’ Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Life OK’s Naagarjuna – Ek Yoddha. She played a cameo in Ekta Kapoor’s third edition of Naagin alongside Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassnandani.

Karishma has not only wooed the fans by her charm and acting skills in the television industry but also by her acting in a few Bollywood movies. She made her Bollywood debut with Grand Masti in 2013. The beauty has also acted in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic Sanju.

Karishma has also participated in reality TV shows like Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Nach Baliye, and Bigg Boss. Talking about reality shows, how can we forget the dare devil Khatron Ke Khiladi where the gorgeous Karishma is currently seen performing her tasks with great precision.

The actress is quite active on social media. Almost all her posts have garnered her 130K Likes and nearly 250 Comments, crowning her as the INSTA Queen of the week.

Fans love her and so do we! Take a look at Karishma's posts from her INSTAGRAM handle!