Congratulations: Kaveri Priyam is INSTA Queen of the Week!

MUMBAI: This week's Insta Queen is indeed blessed with features to die for.

Currently wooing the audience with her stint in Star Plus’ popular daily Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Kaveri Priyam loves to flaunt her style statements.

Kaveri, who plays the character of Kuhu in YRHPK, is paired opposite the charming Ritvik Arora, who plays Kunal in the show. The beauty has also been a part of a movie named Tishnagi.

The diva loves staying in touch with her fans. She is one of the chirpiest actors. She will make you fall in love with her happy-go-lucky attitude.

The Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actress shares an adorable bond with her co-stars Shaheer Shaikh (Abeer), Rhea Sharma (Mishti) and Ritvik Arora. Even though the current track shows how Kuhu (Kaveri) hates her sister Mishti (Rhea) but in real life Kaveri and Rhea share a great rapport.

Her posts on Instagram have garnered her 20K likes and 100 comments, and thus we crown her Insta Queen of the Week.

Take a look at her posts from her Instagram handle!