Congratulations: Kaveri Priyam is the Instagram queen of the week!

MUMBAI: This week's Insta Queen is indeed blessed with features to die for. The beauty, who was seen as Kuhu in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, loves to flaunt her style statements. She is none other than Kaveri Priyam.

The stunning diva is currently seen acing her role in Ziddi Dil Manne Na as Dr Monami Mahajan. The fans are loving her new avatar and her on-screen and off-screen bonding with her co-stars.

Kaveri Priyam's bubbly and happy-go-lucky nature is something the fans simply adore and her chemistry with her co-stars. The beauty has also been a part of a movie named Tishnagi.

The diva loves staying in touch with her fans. She is one of the chirpiest actors. She will make you fall in love with her happy-go-lucky attitude.

The fans have simply loved the bond shared between the Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actress and her on-screen family, Shaheer Shaikh (Abeer), Rhea Sharma (Mishti), and Ritvik Arora.

Her posts on Instagram have garnered her 32K likes and 150 comments, and thus we crown her Insta Queen of the Week.

Take a look at her posts from her Instagram handle!