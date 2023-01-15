CONGRATULATIONS: Kavveri Priiyam is the INSTAGRAM queen for the week!

This week's Insta Queen is indeed blessed with features to die for. The beauty, who won the hearts of her fans as  Kuhu in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, indeed loves to flaunt her style statements. She is none other than Kaveri Priyam.
MUMBAI: The stunning diva is currently seen acing her role in Dil Diyaan Gallan alongside Paras Aroro. The fans had applauded her for her role in Ziddi Dil Manne Na as Dr Monami Mahajan. 

Kaveri Priyam's bubbly and happy-go-lucky nature is something the fans simply adore and her chemistry with her co-stars. The beauty has also been a part of a movie named Tishnagi.

The diva loves staying in touch with her fans. She is one of the chirpiest actors.

Her posts on Instagram have garnered her 47K likes and 150 comments, and thus we crown her Insta Queen of the Week.

Take a look at her posts from her Instagram handle!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/15/2023 - 20:39

