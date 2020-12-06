Congratulations: Krishna Kaul is the Instagram King for thr week! 

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back to wrap up yet another eventful week by crowning a handsome hunk from the telly world for his social media savviness.

The lad is currently making his fans go gaga over his stint in Zee Tv’s popular serial Kumkum Bhagya as Ranbir.

The actor has managed to send millions of hearts racing with his stint in his show and has been complimented for his acting skills opposite Mugdha Chapekar as Prachi.

Krishna, rose to fame with a series titled Punchbeat that aired on ALT Balaji. He has also been a contestant on MTV Roadies Real Heroes.

The charmer recently came up with a song titled Teri Patli Kamar that was much loved by all his fans. The charmer indeed can make your heart skip a beat with his dance style and moves. The kashmiri munda is indeed sets millions of hearts racing with his charming smile and killer body.

Krishna has been managing to give his fans the perfect source of entertainment while being in lockdown by sharing funny videos every now and then.

Almost all his posts have got him 70k likes and nearly 200 comments, Hence we crown him INSTA King for the Week.

Take a look at Krishna’s posts from his INSTAGRAM handle!