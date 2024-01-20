Congratulations! Kumkum Bhagya fame Ayesha got married to a Beenguluru-based Businessman

MUMBAI: Actress Ayesha from Kumkum Bhagya is now married! She recently exchanged vows with a businessman from Bengaluru in an opulent event that had followers swooning. Ayesha debuted on television with Sherdil Shergill, a program hosted by Surbhi Chandna and Dheeraj Dhoopar. She portrayed the antagonist in Kumkum Bhagya. Ayesha posted snippets from her wedding ceremony on social media.

Ayesha shared a sneak peek of her wedding ceremony on her Instagram stories. She wore a shimmering beige and golden lehenga that made her look regal. The actress added bulky jewellery as an accessory to her ensemble. Wearing a black suit, her spouse looked smart. 'Just married' is what she put on her stories.

Ayesha also provided a peek of her reception attire, which included a black top and lehenga. She certainly looked beautiful.

she talked about her wedding, “It was an intimate nikah ceremony in Mumbai and we had a big reception in Bengaluru. There were around 1000 guests and many Indian cricketers were also present. Manish Pandey, Deepak Chahal and many others were there.”

The role of Nikki in Sherdill Shergill is Ayesha's most well-known role. In Kumkum Bhagya, she played a negative track. She was raised in Bombay, where she also received her education from the Kalin Education Society. Ayesha has contributed to numerous print and web assignments, TV shows, music videos, and web projects.

