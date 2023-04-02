Congratulations! Kumkum Bhagya reaches a new milestone, deets inside

Fans are in awe of the chemistry between the lead couple Prachi and Ranbir played by Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul respectively. Tina Ann Philip aka Rhea plays a gray character.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sat, 02/04/2023 - 20:31
MUMBAI:Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the longest running shows on television. The show has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the outstanding cast and gripping storyline.

Fans are in awe of the chemistry between the lead couple Prachi and Ranbir played by Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul respectively. Tina Ann Philip aka Rhea plays a gray character.

The show has recently taken a major leap and the viewers are now more intrigued to see what’s going to happen next.

The current track has raised emotional bar as Prachi meets Khushi. Fans love to see Ranbir and Prachi together. The show has a huge fan base.

The current track has raised the emotional bar as Prachi has met Khushi. Fans love to see Ranbir and Prachi together. The show has a huge fan base.

The actors of the show are very active on social media where they regularly post updates about the show and their personal life. Netizens like to see behind-the-scenes of the show and glimpses of their favourite actor’s personal life.

Now the show has reached a new milestone of 1000 episodes and not just the cast members but even the fans of the show are happy.

The cast is celebrating and posting updates on their social media profiles. Here we have Mugdha Chaphekar who updated her Instagram profile with a small glimpse of celebration.

Here we bring to you the glimpse of the celebration posted by Mugdha Chaphekar aka Prachi, check it out:

 

Tell us how much you love this show in the comment section.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

 

