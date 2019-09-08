Congratulations: Kunal Karan Kapoor is INSTA King of the Week!

MUMBAI: As we end another adventurous week, we have yet another charming lad to crown as the INSTA King of the Week for their social media saviness.



Kunal Karan Kapoor is not only blessed with good looks but is a superb actor too. He continues to astound the audience with his versatile prowess.



The handsome lad rose to fame with his stint in Remix, which aired on Star One, and was last seen in Woh Apna Sa.



Kunal was much appreciated for his acting in Na Bole Tum na Maine Kuch Kaha and is quite known for his wanderlust in the industry as the rockstar loves travelling.



Kunal is a great human being, and his chemistry with Sriti Jha is what the fans love and admire the most. His clicks have got him 50K likes and 120 comments.



Even though the actor loves connecting with his fans, he rarely posts images on the social media. There is no doubt why we have crowned the INSTA King of the Week.



Take a look at Kunal’s posts from his INSTAGRAM handle!