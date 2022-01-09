CONGRATULATIONS: Kunal Karan Kapoor is INSTAGRAM King of the Week!

MUMBAI: As we end another adventurous week, we have yet another charming lad to be crowned as INSTA King of the Week for his social media savviness.

Kunal Karan Kapoor is not only blessed with good looks but is a superb actor too. He continues to astound the audience with his versatile performance.

The handsome lad rose to fame with his stint in Remix, which aired on Star One. He was also seen in Woh Apna Sa.

Kunal was much appreciated for his acting in Na Bole Tum na Maine Kuch Kaha and is quite known for his wanderlust in the industry as the rockstar loves travelling.

Currently, the charming lad is seen in Ziddi Dil Manne Na as Sid Ganju. It won’t be incorrect to say that the fans are simply loving his stint in the show.

The charmer's bonding on sets with his co-actors is being much applauded by his fan army.

The lad made his web debut in 2019 with The Raikar Case, a family mystery thriller, where he aced the role of Mohit Naik Raikar. The second season of The Raikar Case is said to be in the pipeline.

Kunal is a great human being, and his chemistry with Sriti Jha is what fans love and admire the most.

Even though Kunal is caught up with his hectic shoot schedule, the actor manages to share a slice of his life with his fans every now and the. His clicks have 65K likes and 120 comments.

Take a look at Kunal’s post from his social media handle!