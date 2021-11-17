CONGRATULATIONS: Kundali Bhagya actress Shradhha Arya’s close friends attend her MEHENDI FUNCTION; bestie Anjum Fakih gives a special performance!

MUMBAI: As Shraddha Arya bagged the role of Preeta in Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, she became everybody’s favourite celebrity on Indian Television.

Much is spoken about her plans to get hitched to Rahul Sharma, who works in the navy and that the pre-wedding festivities are on full-swing. Recently, a video of the actress' pre-wedding function went viral on social media, in which her family members were seen applying tika on her forehead. Mehndi ceremony was also held yesterday (November 15).

Her friends from the industry, Arjit Taneja, Ankita Lokhande, Anita Hassanandani, Mouni Roy, Vinny Arora and others congratulated her by commenting on her post. Shraddha's friends- Shashank Vyas, Neha Adhvik Mahajan, Kundali Bhagya co-stars Anjum Fakih, Supriya Shukla and Ruhi Chaturvedi attended the mehndi function. The Kundali Bhagya actresses were seen wearing bangles and applying mehndi. All of them had a blast at the function as they were seen dancing their heart out at their friend's wedding.

Shraddha's bestie Anjum gave a special performance on her mehndi.

