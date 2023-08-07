Congratulations! Kundali Bhagya’s Manit Joura to tie the knot with German girlfriend in a Rajputana traditional wedding in Udaipur

MUMBAI : Manit Joura is a well known face on Indian Television. He has been part of many shows like Kundali Bhagya, Prem Bandhan, Mujhse Kuchh Kehti...Yeh Khamoshiyaan and many more. The actor is all set to begin a new and exciting chapter in his life as he is all set to get hitched.

Also Read-Audience Perspective! Netizens react to Manit Joura aka Rishabh Luthra’s comeback in Kundali Bhagya

Manit will be tying the knot with his longtime German girlfriend in Udaipur tomorrow. As per reports, the wedding will reflect the cultural diversity of the couple. The grand wedding will be a perfect blend of German as well as Indian traditions. The two will have a registered marriage in Europe this December and the wedding festivities will be attended by their close family members and friends.

Manit expressed his happiness to a news portal recently and said that he has finally found his life partner.

Also Read-This International Women’s Day, Kundali Bhagya’s actor Manit Joura talked about the importance of women in his life

Fans are super excited to hear this news and cannot wait to see Manit and his bride to be in their fineries.

We wish the couple a heartiest congratulations!

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit-IndiaForums