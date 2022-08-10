Congratulations! Kundali Bhagya’s Paras Kalnawat becomes the owner of THIS Luxury Car! Watch Video!

MUMBAI : Paras Kalnawat is a popular actor in the TV industry and is considered to be one of the top upcoming actors to look out for.

He has been making news frequently ever since he walked out of Anupamaa. He was quite appreciated for his character and performance on the show. Paras Kalnawat was also a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

ALSO READ: AMAZING! A sneak peek into Kundali Bhagya star Paras Kalnawat's lavish abode which proves that he believes in living in style

The Meri Durga actor has joined the cast of Kundali Bhagya as one of the leads post the leap, playing the new generation of characters to take over.

The actor is quite popular on social media and has a massive fan following where he often shares his love of being a sneakerhead, details about upcoming projects, family moments and so much more.

Congratulations are in order for the Kundali Bhagya star, because he recently became an owner of a brand new swanky luxurious BMW car. The actor took to social media to share the good news and we must say, luxury never looked this good.

Check out the video here:

The actor is a proud owner of Mumbai’s FIRST BLACK BMW M340i, and the actor also mentioned that he has turned his Dad’s dream into reality.

Fans, friends, and colleagues all took to the comment section to congratulate him.

Fans are loving his role as Rajveer on the show Kundali Bhagya and his bond with Shraddha, Sana, and Baseer.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Paras Kalnawat opens about his bond with Baseer and Sana, says, “ I don’t think anyone else could have played the role of Shaurya better than Baseer” and more!