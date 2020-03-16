Congratulations! Lock Upp fame Payal Rohatgi to tie the knot with beau Sangram Singh on THIS date, details inside

MUMBAI: After a long wait and lots of speculations, Lock Upp fame Payal Rohatgi would exchange wedding vows with her long-time boyfriend and wrestler Sangram Singh on July 9.

Expressing his excitement over marriage, Sangram was quoted saying, “I am both excited and nervous. We have been together for so long. Shaadi ek important aspect hai hamaari life ka and we hope to stay happy and blessed as we embark on a new journey together. Payal and I will get married on July 9. My mother and sister helped us finalise the date. We are currently in the process of zeroing in on the venue. We will have a destination wedding, which will be a low-key affair, either in Ahmedabad or Udaipur.”

While the marriage will be an intimate ceremony, Payal and Sangram plan to host a reception party for their industry friends in Mumbai. The two met while shooting for the reality show, Survivor India, in 2011 and fell in love. The actress made her relationship with Sangram official a year later and they got engaged in February 2014. Sangram and Payal have been together for 12 years. It is not that they didn’t think of getting married earlier. However, the plan had to be put on hold.

