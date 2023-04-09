CONGRATULATIONS! Lovebirds Kratika Sengar and Nikitin Dheer clocks their 9th wedding anniversary, hosts a starry bash

Kratika Sengar and Nikitin Dheer celebrated their 9th wedding anniversary with friends and family.
Kratika Sengar and Nikitin Dheer

MUMBAI: Kratika Sengar and Nikitin Dheer are television's most popular couple. 

The duo who met through an arranged marriage set up got married a few years ago and their wedding was no less than a starry delight. 

Kratika and Nikitin have given major couple goals all these days. 

The duo was blessed with a baby girl last year whom they have named Devika. 

Kratika and Nikitin often share beautiful glimpses from their personal life which shows that they are one big happy family. 

Both are completely family person and the viewers have seen them spending time with their respective families on special occasions.

3rd September marked 9th year of Kratika and Nikitin's marital bliss and the duo celebrated it with much fanfare with friends and family. 

Take a look:

Check out more pics from the close-knit bash

Pankaj Dheer, Urvashi Dholakia among others was also present at the bash.

