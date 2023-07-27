Congratulations! Manit Joura ties the knot with German girlfriend Andria Panagiotopoulou

Among the guest list were his Kundali Bhagya cast members like Anjum Fakih, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shraddha Arya, and many more.
MUMBAI :Earlier it was reported that Kundali Bhagya actor Manit Joura was to get hitched with his long time girlfriend Andria Panagiotopoulou and that day finally came on 9th July. The two tied the knot in Udaipur. Many of the couple’s close friends and family members were in attendance.

Take a look at the pictures here;

Are the pictures stunning?

