CONGRATULATIONS!  Mohit and Addite Malik blessed with a baby boy

MUMBAI: This lockdown period has been tough for all of us. However, amidst this, many celebrities shared the good news of becoming parents, which brought happiness to them.

Mohit and Addite were expecting their first child, and today, they have been blessed with a baby boy.

The Kulfi actor took on to his social media account and shared the good news with his fans and well-wishers.

He shared a photo of himself holding Addite’s hand and the baby in the background. However, it is blurred. He captioned it saying ‘’Dear Universe, Thank you for this blessing! Thank you for these midnight cries and all that comes with it, because we truly feel lucky to welcome our little baby boy into our world of love! He's Here and He's Truly Magic, From 2 to 3, Happily Ever After."

Throughout the period of pregnancy, Mohit’s fans have also been with him as the actor was continuously putting stuff on social media regarding Addite and making them a part of his beautiful journey.

Whether it was their Godh Bahrai function and their funny reels on Instagram or what was Addite doing or how was she feeling, all was shared.

TellyChakkar congratulates the couple, and we wish them a blissful and blessed life as they embrace parenthood with the little munchkin.

