Congratulations: Mohit Malik is INSTAGRAM King of the Week!

MUMBAI: As we wrap up yet another exciting week, TellyChakkar is back to crown yet another charmer from the telly world.

Popular for his role in Star Plus’ daily Lockdown Ki Lovestory as Dhruv, Mohit Malik has all the qualities to be crowned a king.

The charmer is currently enjoying the blissful phase of being a dad as he and Aditi welcomed their first born.

Fans have loved all his characters and his on-screen camaraderie with his co-star Sana Sayyad aka Sonam. The actor has also been much applauded for the beautiful bond he shared on-screen with his reel-life daughters Kullfi and Amyra in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewalla.

Mohit began his journey as Aaoni on Star Plus’ daily Miilee, post which the actor went ahead and played a handful of path-breaking roles. He was even applauded for his roles in Suvreen Guggal - Topper of the Year opposite Smriti Kalra and Doli Armaano Ki opposite Neha Marda.

Mohit has also been a part of the popular dance reality show Nach Baliye. He is quite active on social media.

Mohit recently welcomed his first baby and shares each phase from his journey of being a father.

Seeing how well he is balancing his personal and professional life and yet entertaining fans, he indeed deserves this title of a king. His posts have nearly 80K likes and almost 180 comments.

Thus, we crown him INSTA King of the Week.