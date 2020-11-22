CONGRATULATIONS: Mohit Malik is the INSTAGRAM King for the week!

MUMBAI: As we wrap yet another exciting week with all the hy[e from the Bigg Boss world, TellyChakkar is back to crown yet another charmer from the telly world.

Currently acing his role in Star Plus’ popular daily Lockdown Ki Lovestory as Dhruv, Mohit Malik has all the qualities to be crowned king.

The fans are indeed loving his on-screen camnardie with his co-star Sana Sayyad aka Sonam and all the ups and downs in their life being shown in the ongoing story line. The actor has been much applauded for the beautiful bond he shared on-screen with his real daughters Kullfi and Amyra in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewalla.

Mohit began his journey as Aaoni on Star Plus’ daily Miilee, post which the actor went ahead and played a handful of path-breaking roles. He was even applauded for his role in Suvreen Guggal - Topper of the Year opposite Smriti Kalra and Doli Armaano Ki opposite Neha Marda.

Mohit has also been a part of popular dance reality show Nach Baliye and is quite active on social media.

Almost all his posts have nearly 90K likes and almost 170 comments. Thus, we crown him INSTA King of the Week.