Congratulations: Mohit Sehgal is the INSTAGRAM King of the week!

MUMBAI: Naagin is back with season 5 with a bang and the fans have simply loved the new on-screen characters Veer, Bani, and Jay. Ruling the hearts of many, Mohit Sehgal made his comeback on-screen as Jay. He is seen in Colors’ supernatural series Naagin alongside Surbhi Chandna (Bani) and Sharad Malhotra (Veer).

The lad enjoys a great fan following and the fans are loving the swag that is being shared between him, Surbhi, and Sharad Malhotra on screen. The actor is quite known for his role as Samrat Shergil in Miley Jab Hum Tum opposite Sanaya Irani, Arjun Bijlani, and Rati Pandey.

The charmer has been a part of a handful of shows and played quite some cameos too. Mohit has been a part of prominent shows and the fans have adored his chemistry with his first co-star and now wife Sanaya Irani a lot.

Mohit is quite active on social media and has been really choosy about the kind of shows he works in. Currently, the fans are loving him as Jay in Naagin 5. He being quite active on social media is a blessing for fans as they get to be a part of all the fun and masti on the sets.

It wouldn’t be incorrect to say that Mohit Sehgal has managed to keep all his fans and audience entertained during the lockdown phase.

With almost 85K Likes and nearly 100 comments each on his Instagram post, we would like to crown Mohit Sehgal as the Instagram King of the week.

Take a look at his posts…