CONGRATULATIONS: Mohsin Khan is the Instagram King of the week!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back to crown one of the most handsome hunks from the telly world who has given us multiple reasons to fall in love with him.

This week’s charmer has always managed to send the hearts of his audience into a tizzy.

Mohsin Khan aka Kartik enjoys a massive fan following and is one of TV’s most popular actors. The charmer wowed his audience as Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and his crackling chemistry with Shivangi Joshi aka Naira was much loved by his fans.



The hottie just simply can’t seem to keep away from his fans and manages to send millions of hearts racing with his one smile. Mohsin loves sharing a slice of his life every now and then with his fans. Fans for him are more like his family, and he finds new ways to entertain them.

Not only does the audience love his acting skills but his onscreen camaraderie with his co-actor Shivangi.

The lad has earned accolades for his stint as Kartik, but Mohsin began his showbiz journey as a second assistant director on the film Koyelaanchal.

Then he started his acting journey with Star Plus’ popular series Nisha Aur Uske Cousins and later, rose to fame as Kartik Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The charming lad has managed to get more than 92K Likes and nearly 170 comments on all his posts, and we crown him as INSTA King of the Week.