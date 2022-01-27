CONGRATULATIONS! Mouni Roy is Married to Suraj Nambiar, Stuns as a South Indian Bride! PICTURES INSIDE!

MUMBAI: Diva Mouni Roy tied the knot with Dubai Based Business Suraj Nambiar in a Traditional South Indian Wedding Ritual in Goa today at the W hotel. Mouni looks stunning in a red white color kanjivaram saree.

The wedding festivities for Mouni Roy and her boyfriend Suraj Nambiar took place in Goa. Mouni looked stunning in yellow and white with gorgeous wedding decor and setup in the Haldi and Mehendi photos. Friends and family have gathered in Goa for the wedding.

Take a look at the wedding pictures here:

Initially meeting at a nightclub on New Year's Eve of 2019, Mouni and Suraj instantly built chemistry with each other. The couple will tie the knot at the W Goa Hotel. After the wedding, Mouni will shuttle between Dubai and Mumbai. There are many stars from the industry attending their wedding, including Arjun Bijalni, Mandira Bedi, Aashka Goradia, Meet Bros, choreographers Rahul and Pratik, and designer Anu Khurana.

The Traditional South Indian Style wedding, took place in the morning with Mouni donning the whole traditional look, a bengali wedding is also supposed to take place.

Mouni looks Stunning and we are waiting to see her as a Bengali bride also.

