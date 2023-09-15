Congratulations ! Mrs India Chloe Qureshi gives birth to a baby boy in car

Chloe Ferns

MUMBAI:  Chloe Qureshi who is known to be the first pregnant Mrs India contestant and gave birth to a baby boy in her car. Her husband Aslam Qureshi was the one who assisted her with the birth. Since they were late in reaching the hospital, the baby came in early and had to be delivered in the car itself! This is Chloe and Aslam’s second baby. They also have a baby girl named Ayat.

Earlier speaking of being the only pregnant contestant at Mrs India, Chloe had said that she had not planned it this way. She was planning to give her folks the good news of being part of the pageant but also gave them the second good news of being pregnant.

Chloe Qureshi, formerly known as Chloe Ferns is also a well known speaker and was formerly the creative director at Balaji Telefilms. She worked there for 21 years before resigning as the Chief Content Officer.

We wish Chloe Qureshi a heartiest congratulations!

