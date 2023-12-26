Congratulations! MTV Splitsvilla fame Martina Thariyan welcomes her first child with hubby Siddhartha; Read on to know more!

Varun Sood later dated Divya Agarwal after breaking their relationship, while Martina dated Siddhartha Saluja and wed him on January 22, 2022. Following nearly two years of married bliss, the deeply in love couple is now in a happy place and is finally embracing parenthood.
Martina Thariyan

MUMBAI: Remember the gorgeous Martina Thariyan who became well-known from her roles in MTV Splitsvilla 9 and MTV Roadies X2? In addition to appearing in both reality shows, Martina Thariyan gained notoriety for dating Varun Sood. However, the couple announced their split in 2016 and have since moved on with their lives.

(Also read: CONTROVERSY: Netizens BRUTALLY TROLL Varun Sood after he tweets ‘Always & Forever’ for ex-girlfriend Divya Agarwal; fans question him, “Konsi wali ke saath?” )

Varun Sood later dated Divya Agarwal after breaking their relationship, while Martina dated Siddhartha Saluja and wed him on January 22, 2022. Following nearly two years of married bliss, the deeply in love couple is now in a happy place and is finally embracing parenthood.

Now, Martina and Siddhartha are parents to a boy. Martina announced the arrival of her little munchkin to her fans on social media on this memorable Christmas day, December 25. She shared a picture of herself holding her kid on Instagram, along with a sweet message that said, "We're blessed to announce the arrival of our little Baby Boy! Blessed parents - Martina & Siddhartha"

Martina announced the important news in the caption, "Santa has been extremely kind this year! Merry Christmas from Me & Mine (heart emoji)"

Fans and friends are congratulating the new parents in the Instagram post's comments section. Martina and Siddhartha haven't officially disclosed the boy's name as of yet.

(Also read: CONTROVERSY: Divya Agarwal’s beau Varun Sood gives a BEFITTING REPLY to online trollers, says “Bigg boss zindagi nahi. Zindagi uske bahar shuru hoti hai”)

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

