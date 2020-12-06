Congratulations: Mugdha Chapekar is the Instagram Queen for the week!

MUMBAI: As we near the end of yet another eventful year, TellyChakkar is back to crown a beauty who has managed to impress fans with her acting chops. She is popularly known for her stint as Prachi in Kumkum Bhagya opposite the handsome Ranbir aka Krishna Kaul.

Fans have simply loved Mugdha Chapekar for being active on social media as she keeps sharing a slice of her life every now and then and has managed to keep her fans entertained by her antics.

It won't be incorrect to call Mugdha a social media butterfly. The diva is quite the all rounder and has won alot awards and has played multiple roles.

She won the Maharashtra State Award for the best Debut Lead in Marathi Film ‘The Silence’. She is quite the know face and loved for her roles as Princess Sanyogita in Star Plus popular epic historical serial Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan.

Her prominence resumed in 2015 as she appeared in Zee TV's Satrangi Sasural opposite her future husband Ravish Desai whom she married in 2016.

Currently she is acing her role as Prachi Mehta in Kumkum Bhagya and she shares a beautiful bond with her on-screen mother and sister Sriti Jha aka Pragya and Pooja Banerjee aka Rhea respectively.

The stupendous actress has managed to set the hearts racing with not only her acting skills in her show but also by showcasing emotions opposite her on-screen partner Ranbir.

The beauty enjoys a great fan following and is also adored for her bubbly nature. Mugdha is quite the style queen, and her fans simply adore her.

The diva has managed to keep all her fans engaged with her posts. She has always shared a slice of her day to day life and a lot more while being in lockdown.

It wouldn't be wrong to say that Mugdha has been utilising her lockdown period in the most productive manner by keeping us all engaged.

She indeed loves staying in touch with her fans. Her posts have nearly 70K likes and almost 190 comments. We crown her Insta Queen of the Week. Here is a glimpse of Mugdha’s Instagram handle.