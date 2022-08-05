CONGRATULATIONS! Mugdha Chaphekar is the Instagram Queen of the week!

MUMBAI: This week’s Instagram queen has managed to woo her fans with her heart-melting smile. 

The beauty who has managed to impress fans with her acting chops is an entertainer in the true sense. She is popularly known for her stint as Prachi in Kumkum Bhagya opposite the handsome Ranbir aka Krishna Kaul. 

It won't be incorrect to call Mugdha a social media butterfly. Fans have simply loved the beauty for being active as she keeps sharing a slice of her life with them. 

The diva is quite the all-rounder and has won a lot of awards and has played multiple roles. 

She won the Maharashtra State Award for the Best Debut Lead in Marathi Film ‘The Silence’. She is quite the known face and is loved for her role as Princess Sanyogita in Star Plus’ popular epic historical show Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan. 

Her prominence resumed in 2015 as she appeared in Zee TV's Satrangi Sasural opposite Ravish Desai whom she married in 2016. 

Currently, she is acing her role as Prachi Mehta in Kumkum Bhagya and she shares a beautiful bond with her on-screen mother and sister Sriti Jha aka Pragya and Pooja Banerjee aka Rhea respectively. 

The stupendous actress has managed to set the hearts racing with not only her acting skills in her show but also by showcasing emotions opposite her on-screen partner Ranbir. 

The beauty enjoys a great fan following and is also adored for her bubbly nature. Mugdha is quite the style queen, and her fans simply adore her. 

The diva has managed to keep all her fans engaged with her posts. 

She indeed loves staying in touch with her fans. Her posts have nearly 60K likes and almost 160 comments. 

We crown her Insta Queen of the Week. 

Here is a glimpse of Mugdha’s Instagram handle.

