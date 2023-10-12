Congratulations! Mukti Mohan gets hitched to actor Kunal Thakur

MUMBAI : Mukti Mohan is a well known actor, dancer in the entertainment bussiness.

She began her career has a dancer along with sister Shakti Mohan.

Mukti was declared as the winner of the reality show Zara Nachke seaosn 2.

She also appeared on the comedy show Comedy Circus Ka Jadoo on Sony Entertainment Television.

She hosted Dil Hai Hindustani 2 along with Raghav Juyal.

The actress also participated in the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Khatron ke Khiladi.

She appeared in the films Blood Brothers, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, Hate Story.

The actress these days is busy shooting for web series.

Now the actress took on to social media and informwd her fans that she got married to the love of her life Kunal Thakur.

The two have been dating for a long time and finally they got married.

The actress shared photos of her marriage on social media and captioned it saying " In you I find my divine connection with you my union is destined. Great full for the blessing from God, family and friends. Our families are estatic and seek your blessings for our journey forward as husband and wife"

Kunal is also a renowned actor in the OTT space and is doing well and the two look adorable together.

