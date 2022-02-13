Congratulations: Nakul Mehta is Instagram King of the Week!

MUMBAI: Well as we wrap yet another exciting week, it’s time to crown a handsome hunk from the telly world as Instagram King.

He is indeed a charmer and one of the most hardworking actors one would come across. It’s none other than Nakuul Mehta.

The words that are bound to pop into your head when we say the name of this week's Insta king are love guru, great father, charming person, and super performer.

Famous for his role in Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz, Nakuul Mehta has time and again managed to set the hotness meter soaring, and today is no different.

Be it with his unbeatable charm or his stupendous acting skills, Nakuul manages to make millions of heads turn. Not only he is a great actor, Nakuul is also a superb host. Now adding another feather to his cap, the charmer has become a better cook.

The actor was quite admired for his role in Star Plus’ Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara opposite Disha Parmar.

His web series Never Kiss Your Best Friend, which was an adaptation of a book, was appreciated by all his critics. And now, fans are eagerly waiting for part 2 of the same.

The actor was blessed with a baby boy whom he named Sufi. He has been treating fans with some aww-worthy images of the little one.

Caught amidst hectic schedules, it won’t be incorrect to say Nakul Mehta is balancing everything like a pro.

His posts have more than 90K likes and nearly 180 comments. We crown him INSTA King of the Week.

Take a look at the posts from Nakul Mehta’s Instagram handle!