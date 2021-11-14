CONGRATULATIONS: Nakuul Mehta is Instagram King of the Week!

MUMBAI: Yet another exciting week comes to an end, and we are back to crown a telly charmer as Insta king.

The lad was recently blessed with a baby boy and is yet seen acing his roles as a father and a performer perfectly. He is none other than Nakuul Mehta.

The words that are bound to pop into your head when we say the name of this week's Insta king are ‘love guru’ and ‘charming person’.

Famous for his role in Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz, Nakuul Mehta has time and again managed to set the hotness meter soaring, and today is no different.

Be it with his unbeatable charm or his stupendous acting skills, Nakuul manages to make millions of heads turn. Not only he is a great actor, Nakuul is also a superb host. Now adding another feather to his cap, the charmer has become a fitting father too.

The lad was quite admired for his role in Star Plus’ Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara opposite Disha Parmar.

And the lovely reel pair is seen acing their magic on the small screen as Ram and Priya in Sony’s popular Bade Ache Lagte Hai.

His web series, Never Kiss Your Best Friend which was an adaptation of a book, was appreciated by all his critics.

Even though the actor is quite tied up, exploring his talent while being in lockdown with his stunning wife Jankee, Nakuul loves staying in touch with his fans and audience.

He is seen treating his fans with adorable pictures of his baby and a handful from his shooting schedules.

His posts have more than 110K likes and nearly 210 comments. We crown him INSTA King of the Week.

Take a look at the posts from his Instagram handle!