Congratulations! Neha Bagga ties the knot with Resty Kamboj in an intimate ceremony in Shimla, check out the breathtaking pictures of the couple

The couple have finally tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Shimla. Sharing some beautiful and memorable pictures from their special day on Instagram
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 11/10/2023 - 11:10
Neha Bagga

MUMBAI: Popularly known and loved as Rajji, the charming Neha Bagga gained immense fame through her show Bani – Ishq Da Kalma on Colors TV. She has also been part of shows like Piya Rangrezz  and Savdhaan India: Crime Alert. The actress has been known to create funny reels and videos with her beau Resty Kamboj.

Also Read- Rajji and Neha are one and the same: Neha Bagga

Neha had announced her engagement to her beau Resty Kamboj in a stunning post on her Instagram page with some stunning pictures from the memorable day in Malaysia. 

The couple have finally tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Shimla. Sharing some beautiful and memorable pictures from their special day on Instagram and captioned it, “Forever 09.11.23 “ While the bride looked gorgeous in a heavily embellished multi-colored lehenga, the groom looked dapper in a white kurta. 

Check out their stunning pictures here;

Also Read-I once ate a dosa made of oats and it tasted weird - Neha Bagga

For more news and updates on television and movies stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Latestly

Savdhaan India:Crime Alert Resty Kamboj Bani: Ishq Da Kalma Piya Rangrezz Neha Bagga social media TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 11/10/2023 - 11:10

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! Selena Gomez is back on Instagram after announcing a social media break following the Israel-Palestine conflict, netizens express anguish, “absolutely shameful”
MUMBAI: American pop singer Selena Gomez is the latest celebrity to share her thoughts on the disturbing and heart...
What! Is Shah Rukh Khan having a cameo in daughter Suhana Khan's debut film 'The Archies'?
MUMBAI: According to a source, Shah Rukh will be making a special appearance in the web film.Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s...
Congratulations! Neha Bagga ties the knot with Resty Kamboj in an intimate ceremony in Shimla, check out the breathtaking pictures of the couple
MUMBAI: Popularly known and loved as Rajji, the charming Neha Bagga gained immense fame through her show Bani – Ishq Da...
Bigg Boss Season 17: What! Bigg Boss Season 16 contestant Archana Gautam exposes the true face of Bigg Boss Season 14 first runner up Rahul Vaidya
MUMBAI: Archana Gautam is an Indian politician, actress, model, and beauty pageant title holder, who won Miss Bikini...
Really! Anushka Sharma pregnant with second baby? Actress spotted with baby bump as she is seen with hubby Virat Kohli, fans express excitement
MUMBAI: There is no doubt that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli make for one of the most stunning and loved celeb couples...
Hottie! Actress Nehal Vadoliya is too hot to handle in these pictures
MUMBAI: Over the time with her amazing acting contribution actress Nehal Vadoliya has been grabbing the attention of...
Recent Stories
Anushka Sharma
Really! Anushka Sharma pregnant with second baby? Actress spotted with baby bump as she is seen with hubby Virat Kohli, fans express excitement
Latest Video
Related Stories
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss Season 17: What! Bigg Boss Season 16 contestant Archana Gautam exposes the true face of Bigg Boss Season 14 first runner up Rahul Vaidya
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss Season 17: Shocking! Samarth and Sunny get into a physical fight as the actor betrays the "Dum" team
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss Season 17: OMG! Ankita Lokhande snaps at Mannara for calling KhanZaadi characterless
Bigg Boss 17
Must-Read! Bigg Boss 17 needs a contestant like Rubina Dilaik or Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary! Read for more!
SIMPLE KAUL
Exclusive! Simple Kaul talks about what she thinks about Neil and Aishwarya and reveals the reason behind Anikta – Vicky’s fight
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! Sreerama Chandra talks about Chang and Shaan’s participation in the show and what target he wants to achieve; reveals which judge he is afraid of