Congratulations! Neha Marda is blessed with a baby girl

MUMBAI: Amidst reports of Neha Marda being hospitalised due to pregnancy-related complications around a week ago in Kolkata, we have now learnt that the Balika Vadhu actress has delivered a baby girl. The actress revealed that her BP was a concern as soon as she got pregnant and it got worse in the fifth month. They were ready for complications and fortunately, everything went well.

The mother and her newborn are still in the hospital. Neha adds that she will be discharged by the end of this week. Since the baby girl is premature, she is moved to NICU. She has to put on some weight before discharge and will be discharging within fortnight.

The actress, who tied the knot with Patna-based businessman Ayushman Agarwal in February 2012, advises women to embrace motherhood at an early age for less complications.

