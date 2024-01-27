Congratulations! Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma celebrate their 3rd engagement anniversary

MUMBAI:Bigg Boss has been one of the most controversial shows on television. The show’s 17th season is currently on and the show is approaching its grand finale and it will be exciting to see who will lift the coveted trophy.

The show is in its final week and now the countdown of the show has already begun.

Also Read:Musician King and Badshah Shows Support for Munawar Faruqui in Bigg Boss 17

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt was a celebrity couple who participated in the show and the two have been evicted a while ago. Aishwarya and Neil gave a tough fight but sadly, things did not work in their favour. The way Aishwarya behaved with Neil came across as toxic and the host of the show Salman Khan had warned them that if they don’t watch out and work on their relationship, there might be problems in their married life.

Once out of the show, we have seen them emerge stronger and all those doubts about their relationship have been erased away as they look happy and in love.

Neil and Aishwarya keep sharing interesting pictures and glimpses on their social media handles and more than that, their reels together are hilarious.

Today happens to be the day they decided to spend the rest of their lives together as they got engaged. Aishwarya took to her social media handle to share that this is their third engagement anniversary!

Take a look:

We wish Neil and Aishwarya heartiest congratulations!

Keep reading this space for more information from the world of television, Hindi movies and OTT projects.

Also Read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: What! Savi will get a huge shock after knowing about Reeva and Ishaan’s wedding

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates.