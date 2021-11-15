Congratulations! Nikita Sharma gets MARRIED

MUMBAI: TV actress Nikita Sharma, who is known for playing the role naagin in a Dangal TV show Phir Laut Aayi Naagin, has turned from Miss to Mrs.

Yes, the actress has tied the knot and made the announcement about the same on her Insta handle. She took her nuptial vows at Triyuginarayan Temple in Rudraprayag district, Uttarakhand and has also uploaded pictures from the wedding.

She wrote, "14.11.2021. Hooked and Booked for a lifetime. From Miss to Mrs. Starting a new life with the blessing of Mahadev…got married in Triyuginarayan Temple where Lord Mahadev and matta parvati got married in dhananjay agnikund.. Har Har Mahadev. Rohandeep Singh. Together and Forever.”

Nikita is best known for playing the female lead role of Antara Kaul in the television series Do Dil Ek Jaan on Life OK, Kavita in Swaragini and Archana in Shakti.