CONGRATULATIONS: Nimki Mukhiya actress Bhumika Gurung all set to tie the knot with beau Shekhar Malhotra in March this year!

MUMBAI: It has been over a year that actress Bhumika Gurung has been dating restauranteur Shekhar Malhotra.

(Also Read: Aww! Here’re a few cute moments between Ekta Kapoor and her son Ravie)

Now, they are all set to tie the knot in the first week of March. Bhumika is very happy and is looking forward to her big day. “I cannot believe that I am getting married.

The wedding will take place in Mumbai. Sharing details, she says, "A lot of my friends from out of Mumbai want to book their tickets, but I keep telling them that the date is yet to be finalised. The wedding is surely happening in Mumbai because most of our relatives and friends are here. Every day I look at the calendar and I think that there is so much to do and barely any time. Shekhar and I have divided the work equally between us because we don’t want to burden our parents. Every now and then I have to push him to do stuff because he is a total workaholic and loses track of time.”

The date is yet to be finalised, but they have decided on March, she reveals. Talking about how Shekhar proposed to her, she says “It was a year back when Shekhar proposed me. Jokingly I had said to him that until he doesn’t go down on his knees, I will not say a yes. So a year ago on my birthday, he proposed and I agreed. After this my friends always make him propose to me just to tease him and he sweetly does it each time."

We wish Bhumika and Shekhar heartiest congratulations!

(Also Read: Aww! Here’re a few cute moments between Ekta Kapoor and her son Ravie)

CREDIT: TOI