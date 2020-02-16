Congratulations: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is INSTA Queen of the Week!

MUMBAI: As this is the Valentine’s week, we have a special queen to crown for her charm and beauty.

She is one of the most stunning divas who loves staying connected with her fans and is super active on her social media handles. She is none other than Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

Nimrit was crowned as Femina Miss India Manipur in 2018 and made her television debut as Meher Kaur Dhillon in Colors' Choti Sarrdaarni opposite Avinesh Rekhi and Hitesh Bharadwaj.

The beauty is indeed blessed with killer looks and a heartwarming smile which is surely going to brighten up your day. The fans have adored Nimrit for her acting skills.

Even though Nimrit is caught up with her shooting schedule and personal stuff, she manages to share a slice of her life with her Instafam. With almost 50K likes and nearly 300 comments on each post, we crown Nimrit aka Meher as INSTA Queen of the Week.

Checkout the style queen’s posts from her Insta handle!