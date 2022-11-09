CONGRATULATIONS! Niti Taylor is the INSTAGRAM Queen of the week

MUMBAI : Bubbly, spontaneous, childlike, and alot more adjectives are bound to pop in your head for this week’s Instagram queen.

Niti indeed has added yet another feather in her hat as she is seen shaking a leg in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10. The pretty beauty became the heartbeat of the youth post her stint in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan as Nandini alongside Parth Samthaan aka Manik.



The beautiful damsel has a massive fan base that stands by her in whatever she does. Niti also connects with these fans across the globe through her Instagram profile and keeps them updated on a regular basis by sharing her pictures.

The beauty was super excited for her Jhalak journey and is now awaiting the release of her show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan season 4. Post marriage, Jhalak is like her comeback on-screen for which, both her and her fans were eagerly waiting for.

The beauty has actively posted pictures on her Instagram account this week and the same got her selected as the Insta Queen of the week.

She posted nine pictures and each of them got around 90K likes and 500 comments.

Take a look these super cute snaps…