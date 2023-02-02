Congratulations to Pandya Store on completing 2 years, check out the deets inside

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three main couples of the show. Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar and Krutika Desai Khan, are winning the hearts of the fans with their performances. The current track is about Suman wanting to make Chiku a part of the family.

Since all the Pandya brothers are separated, the family dynamics have now changed.

The show takes a 7 year leap and Dhara holds herself responsible for not being able to hold the family together.

Suman and Dhara now hatch a plan to unite the family.

After 7 long years, the family enters the Pandya Niwas all together.

We see that Gombi has become an alcoholic, while Shiva has lost his memory and doesn’t remember why they had left the house.

On the other hand, Dev and Rishita are not financially stable and have come back only to take their share of the house and store. Even Krish has entered and surprisingly, he comes with his fiancé Prerna, who has now become the new Dhara of the house as she is working hard to reunite the family.

Not many shows have done well after their leap track, but surprisingly, Pandya Store has not fallen down and remained just as captivating as it was even before the leap.

Now, Kanwar Dhillon aka Shiva has posted a big news that the show has completed 2 years successfully.

