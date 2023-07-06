CONGRATULATIONS! Pandya Store fame Mahima Maheshwari welcomes baby girl

Mahima Maheshwari and Kavee Vaidya are now proud parents to a baby girl.
Mahima Maheshwari

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that the year 2023 saw a lot of ups and downs in the entertainment industry.

While many actors announced their relationships, many shared the good news of embracing parenthood.

Pandya Store actress Mahima Maheshwari was expecting her first child with husband Kavee Vaidya.

The actress announced the good news a few months ago and Mahima was constantly sharing all the latest updates about her pregnancy with fans via social media.

Mahima's baby shower took place at her hometown amid close family and friends.
And now, finally, the day has come when Mahima has welcomed a little angel.
The new parents are over the moon.
She took to social media to share this beautiful news.

Take a look:

 


Here's wishing the new parents lots of happiness and many congratulations!
Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

