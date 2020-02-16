Congratulations: Parth Samthaan is INSTA King of the Week!

MUMBAI: It wouldn’t be wrong if we say that this week's Insta King’s stars have been favourable as his fame and popularity in the telly world have only managed to grow tenfold.

The handsome lad started his career with a Chanel V show but rose to fame with MTV’s youth-based show, Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, where he played the lead. The jodi of Manik (Parth Samthan) and Nandini (Niti Taylor) was much loved by the audience, and they are still shipped as 'PaNi' or 'Manan', as fans love to call them.

Currently, he is much applauded for his role opposite Erica Fernandes in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay, where the charmer is seen playing the role of Anurag Basu.

The hunk is quite active on social networks and keeps fans hooked to his profile by sharing a piece of his life every now and then.

Parth enjoys a huge female fan base who adores him for his charming personality and heart melting smile. With more than 150K likes and nearly 300 comments, we crown Parth Samthaan as the Insta King of the Week.

Take a look at the pictures posted by Parth!