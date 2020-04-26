Congratulations: Parth Samthaan is INSTA King of the Week!

MUMBAI: It wouldn’t be wrong if we say that this week's Insta King’s stars have been favourable as his fame and popularity in the telly world have only managed to grow tenfold.

Parth Samthaan started his career with a Chanel V show but rose to fame with MTV’s youth-based show, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, where he played the lead. The jodi of Manik (Parth Samthan) and Nandini (Niti Taylor) was much loved by the audience, and they are still shipped as 'PaNi' or 'Manan', as fans love to call them.

Currently, the handsome lad is much applauded for his role opposite Erica Fernandes in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay, where the charmer is seen playing the role of Anurag Basu.

Even when the nation is on a complete lockdown, Parth has been managing to keep his fans engaged by connecting with them every now and then via social media.

Parth enjoys a huge female fan base who adores him for his charming personality and heart melting smile.

The best treat for the fans is that Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan is being aired once again as the shooting has been stopped and Parth aka Manik’s loyal fans can’t be happier.

With more than 90K likes and nearly 300 comments, we crown Parth Samthaan as the Insta King of the Week.

Take a look at the pictures posted by Parth!