Congratulations! Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh are finally married and looked gorgeous on their Big Day, Check out

MUMBAI: The couple ties the knot today, on the 9th of July after some pre-wedding ceremonies in a family-affair of a wedding. The couple has been together for 12 years after meeting on Survivor India in 2011 and have been strong ever since. The couple got married in Agra and Payal’s team took to Instagram to share some beautiful pictures of her wedding.

Also read: Amazing! Check out bride-to-be Payal Rohatgi’s gorgeous pictures from her Mehendi ceremony

The pictures of their wedding ceremony are out and they both looked absolutely stunning. Payal rocked her traditional look as the bride in a deep red lehenga with heavy embroidery and the dashing groom looked dapper in the off-white Sherwani.

The pictures are showing the couple sitting for the rituals, arriving at the mandap, putting garlands on each other and taking pheras as per rituals. The couple looked absolutely happy and truly made for each other.

Fans are loving their wedding pictures where their love for each other has materialized into a beautiful life-long commitment and they embrace it with open hands. Their Varmala ceremony, pheras were absolutely dreamy and the fans couldn’t help but be happy along with them.

We too wish the couple a very happy married life and congratulate them on their big day.

Also read: Awesome! This is how Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh are preparing for their wedding, Check out

Credits: Bollywood Life