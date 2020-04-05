Congratulations: Pearl V Puri is Insta King of the Week!

MUMBAI: While talking about the handsome lads from the telly world, how can we miss the charming Pearl V Puri? The lad has been the talk of the town for his aww-worthy chemistry with his co-stars.

Recently, the actor got in a conversation with TellyChakkar and shared a lot about being a part of Naagin series again and his experience of working with Surbhi Jyoti. He also spoke about his upcoming projects.

Watch the complete video here:

Model-turned-actor Pearl made his debut on the small screen in 2013 with Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat and was later seen in Phir Bhi Na Maane...Badtameez Dil.

Fans simply adore the actor for his charm and chemistry with his co-stars. Pearl also aced his role as Satyendra Sharma in Zee TV’s Saas Maa. The actor always makes sure to stay connected with his fans through social media.

Almost all his posts have more than 160K likes and nearly 500 comments. Thus, we crown him Insta King of the Week.