Congratulations! Pratik Sehajpal becomes the first Bigg Boss contestant to achieve this huge milestone in the current season

MUMBAI: Pratik Sehajpal is one of the strongest contestants of the show, and since day one, he has been making headlines inside and outside of the house.

The young lad came into the limelight when he was a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT, where he was the center of attraction and created havoc in the house.

Almost every day, he used to have fights with his housemates and never got along with most of them. The same continued in Bigg Boss Season 15.

In the initial two weeks, he fought with Jay and grabbed the headlines. During the task, he gives his hundred percent and tries to win.

The audiences feel that he is the only contestant who gives so much content to the show and makes it entertaining.

The fandom that Pratik has is at another level, and each day, they are bestowing him with much love and support. They keep trending him on social media.

Once again, the actor has achieved a huge milestone, and the credit goes to all his fans.

His fans began a trend on social media with the hashtag #ViewersChoicePratik, which touched 2 million tweets in just 11 hours and 30 minutes. It was the fastest ever trend to cross 2 million tweets.

Pratik’s fans from all over came together and created this milestone for him, which is a huge achievement for the young boy as it is the audience’s support that one needs to go ahead in the game and win it. It seems like since Bigg Boss OTT days, Pratik formed a very strong fanbase for himself.

Netizens have said that Pratik is playing the game very well and he deserves to win the show as he is very frank and tells things on the face, which people don’t like and are hence against him.

While some fans have also said that now, since they have reached 2 million tweets in a short span of time, then their target should be 3 million and they will achieve it soon.

Well, there is no doubt that Pratik’s game is being liked by the audience and they feel he could be the winner of the show.

Check out some of the tweets below.

2.3M Loading



30K left for 2.3M

keep tweeting and Retweeting



VIEWERS CHOICE PRATIK — Dhruvil Backup (@XDdhruviL) November 11, 2021

Rajiv also make fun with him it’s nothing else .pratik never hurt anyone …..



VIEWERS CHOICE PRATIK — NIRAJ MALHOTRA (@nirajmalhotra) November 11, 2021

We are very slow. 2.5M karna hai ya nehi?



RT fast, make 2.5M



VIEWERS CHOICE PRATIK pic.twitter.com/5kxPNftJQ1 — Arnab Putatunda (@ArnabPutatunda) November 11, 2021

Finally....2M Completed :D

Congrats guys and girls

Today we created history again...

Next move 3M...Let's do it



VIEWERS CHOICE PRATIK pic.twitter.com/rr1KIT7lHd — Pratik Sehajpal FClub (@Judas_1994) November 10, 2021

Wow !

This Trend is Almost 2 Million!



VIEWERS CHOICE PRATIK — Andy Kumar (@iAmVJAndy) November 10, 2021

Congratulations guys for First 2.5M Tweets.

- 10K people has participated

- Trended in Worldwide Trends



Now, we are going to end this.

Take rest and then we have to focus on hashtag and votings.

Great work everyone #PratikSehajpal

VIEWERS CHOICE PRATIK pic.twitter.com/LfbuCtiAkV — Hasan Khan (@IamRealHasan) November 11, 2021

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

